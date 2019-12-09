Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
Tom Temin Federal Drive
 
Federal Drive
 
...

Congress has two big deadlines ahead of Christmas

December 9, 2019 11:18 am
 
< a min read
      

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

Now Congress has two pre-Christmas deadlines. Funding for the federal government runs out December 20th, less than two weeks from now. House Democrats also want to have their vote on impeachments by then. So what can we expect? For an update on what all is going on, on Capitol Hill, Federal Drive with Tom Temin turned to Bloomberg Government Editorial Director Loren Duggan.

Copyright © 2019 Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Stories

Related Topics
All News Bloomberg Government Congress Federal Drive Government Shutdown Legislation Loren Duggan Management Tom Temin Federal Drive

FEDERAL DRIVE

WEEKDAYS 6:00 -9:00 A.M.

Check out Tom's commentary and subscribe to Federal Drive's daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or Podcast One.

Top Stories

Government Events

12|9 Government Contract Management...
12|10 Blackboard Workshop: Smarter Learning...
12|10 Digital Forensics for National Security...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Utah National Guard conducts CBRNE training

Today in History

1920: Woodrow Wilson awarded Nobel Peace Prize