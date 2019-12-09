Congress has two big deadlines ahead of Christmas

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

Now Congress has two pre-Christmas deadlines. Funding for the federal government runs out December 20th, less than two weeks from now. House Democrats also want to have their vote on impeachments by then. So what can we expect? For an update on what all is going on, on Capitol Hill, Federal Drive with Tom Temin turned to Bloomberg Government Editorial Director Loren Duggan.

Copyright © 2019 Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.