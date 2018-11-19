Listen Live Sports

Insight by Okta

Executive Briefing Series: Cloud Adoption

November 19, 2018 11:15 am
 
1 min read
Most agencies face a different type of challenge around moving legacy technology to modern platforms. The Office of Management and Budget reported in the fiscal 2018 budget request to Congress that spending on legacy IT remains around 80% of the federal IT budget.

The Trump administration has launched a more focused effort, which includes an IT modernization strategy and the setting up of public-private sector experts in Centers of Excellence.

In this exclusive executive briefing, the following experts will delve deeper into how agencies need to modernize IT with the customer in mind:

  • John Everett, Executive Director for Demand Management, Department of Veterans Affairs
  • Ted Girard, Vice President, Public Sector, Okta
  • Beth Killoran, Deputy Assistant Secretary for Information Technology and Chief Information Officer, Department of Health and Human Services
  • André Mendes, Chief Information Officer/Chief Technology Officer and Acting Director, Office of Cuba Broadcasting, Broadcasting Board of Governors
  • Brian Merrick, Senior Advisor reporting to the Deputy Chief Information Officer of Foreign Operations, Department of State
  • Dominic Sale, Assistant Commissioner of Operations, FAS Technology Transformation Service, General Services Administration
  • Jeff Shilling, Acting Chief Information Officer & Chief of Information Technology, National Cancer Institute
  • Todd Simpson, then-Chief Information Officer, U.S. Food and Drug Administration
  • James Stroiney, Acting Deputy Chief Information Officer, Federal Aviation Administration

