Executive Briefing Series: Cloud Adoption

Most agencies face a different type of challenge around moving legacy technology to modern platforms. The Office of Management and Budget reported in the fiscal 2018 budget request to Congress that spending on legacy IT remains around 80% of the federal IT budget.
The Trump administration has launched a more focused effort, which includes an IT modernization strategy and the setting up of public-private sectorexperts in Centers of Excellence.
In this exclusive executive briefing, the following experts will delve deeper into how agencies need to modernize IT with the customer in mind:
JohnEverett,Executive Director for Demand Management, Department of Veterans Affairs
Ted Girard, Vice President, Public Sector, Okta
Beth Killoran, Deputy Assistant Secretary for Information Technology and Chief Information Officer, Department of Health and Human Services
André Mendes, Chief Information Officer/Chief Technology Officer and Acting Director, Office of Cuba Broadcasting, Broadcasting Board of Governors
Brian Merrick, Senior Advisor reporting to the Deputy Chief Information Officer of Foreign Operations, Department of State
Dominic Sale, Assistant Commissioner of Operations, FAS Technology Transformation Service, General Services Administration
Jeff Shilling, Acting Chief Information Officer & Chief of Information Technology, National Cancer Institute
Todd Simpson, then-Chief Information Officer, U.S. Food and Drug Administration
James Stroiney, Acting Deputy Chief Information Officer, Federal Aviation Administration
