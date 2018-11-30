Executive Briefing Series: Data Analytics

Federal agencies across the board are adopting data strategies to enhance their own operations, enhance the quality of decision making, and improving service. A data strategy results from the growth in data as a distinct element, separate from applications and other parts of the information technology chain.

In this exclusive executive briefing, the following federal practitioners provide insight into agency data strategies, analytics platforms and programs:

Jasmeen Bowmaster , Information Technology Data Management Analyst, Office of the Chief Data Officer, U.S. General Services Administration

, Chief Technology Officer, Federal Emergency Management Agency Howard Whyte, Chief Information Officer and Chief Privacy Officer, Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation