Executive Briefing Series: Data Analytics

November 30, 2018 9:12 am
 
Federal agencies across the board are adopting data strategies to enhance their own operations, enhance the quality of decision making, and improving service. A data strategy results from the growth in data as a distinct element, separate from applications and other parts of the information technology chain.

In this exclusive executive briefing, the following federal practitioners provide insight into agency data strategies, analytics platforms and programs:

  • Jasmeen Bowmaster, Information Technology Data Management Analyst, Office of the Chief Data Officer, U.S. General Services Administration
  • David Charbonneau, Chief, Information Collection and Analysis Branch, Program Implementation and Information Division, Office of Resource Conservation and Recovery, Office of Land and Emergency Management, U.S. Environmental Protection Agency
  • Robert Dolan Jr., Market Segment Director, Public Sector, Tableau
  • Mark E. Krzysko, Deputy Director, Acquisition Data, Office of the Under Secretary for Defense for Acquisition & Sustainment, Strategy, Data and Design, OUSD A&S/SD&D, Department of Defense
  • Laura Kurup, Chief Strategy and Innovation Officer (OIT), U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission
  • Renata Maziarz, Acting Director, Office of Data Transparency, USAspending.gov Product Owner, Bureau of the Fiscal Service
  • Dan Miller, Executive Vice President of Sales, Services & Support, Tableau
  • Ted Okada, Chief Technology Officer, Federal Emergency Management Agency
  • Howard Whyte, Chief Information Officer and Chief Privacy Officer, Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation

