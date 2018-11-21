Executive Briefing Series: IT Modernization

Federal IT modernization as outlined in the President’s Management Agenda, and detailed in the Report to the President on IT Modernization, calls for a comprehensive approach. The policy integrates longstanding but separate policies for cloud adoption, data center rationalization and optimization, better customer service, improved mission delivery and cybersecurity.

In this exclusive executive briefing, the following federal practitioners bring some perspective to approaching modernization, cyber and mission delivery:

Shane Barney, Acting Chief Information Security Officer, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services

Lisa L. E. Belt, Acting Director, Cyber Development Directorate, Defense Information Systems Agency

Gordon Bitko, Chief Information Officer, Federal Bureau of Investigation

Jeremy Christianson, Cyber Security Operations Manager, U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission

Jonathan Feibus, Chief Information Security Officer and Deputy Director, Governance and Enterprise Management Services Division, Nuclear Regulatory Commission

Chuck Gepford, Deputy Chief Information Officer, Office of Information Systems and Technology, U.S. Government Accountability Office

JD Henley, Associate Director, Civilian Agencies, Verizon

Steve LeFrancois, Federal Chief Technology Officer, Verizon