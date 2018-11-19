Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2018 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
Federal Insights
 
Analysis
 
...
Insight by Microsoft and CGI

Executive Briefing Series: Shared Services

November 19, 2018 10:58 am
 
1 min read
Share       

A major shift in thinking has taken place among federal technology executives when it comes to shared services. The idea of multiple agencies using a common facility for functions they share goes back many years. Indeed, several departments have operated shared service data centers for decades, offering payroll and other financial-related applications.

What’s different now is the explosion of cloud services, accompanied by myriad software services commercial cloud vendors offer. These range from platform-as-a-service (PaaS) to shared applications. Cloud has therefore expanded the choices available to agencies. It has also affected the analyses agency tech staffs must conduct pursuant to shared services.

In this exclusive executive briefing, the following experts will explore the current state of shared services and where the industry and agency strategies are headed:

  • Marlon Andrews, Deputy Chief Information Officer, National Archives and Records Administration
  • Beth Angerman, Executive Director, Unified Shared Services Management, U.S. General Services Administration
  • Greg Bateman, Managing Director, Federal Industry Ecosystem, Microsoft
  • Guy Cavallo, Deputy Chief Information Officer, Small Business Administration
  • Joe Klimavicz, Chief Information Officer, Department of Justice
  • John Nemoto, Vice President, CGI
  • Brad Wintermute, Deputy Chief Information Officer, Food and Drug Administration

By registering for this product, you agree that you are not located within the European Economic Area.

By registering for this product, each registrant agrees to receive promotional and/or news alerts via email from Federal News Radio and information relevant to this event from third-party sponsors.

By submitting this form, you agree that you are not located within the European Economic Area

Related Topics
All News Analysis Beth Angerman Brad Wintermute CGI Federal Insights Greg Bateman Guy Cavallo Joe Klimavicz John Nemoto Marlon Andrews Microsoft shared services Technology

Top Stories

Government Events

11|26 AMSUS 2018 Annual Meeting
11|27 SERDP & ESTCP Symposium
11|27 Warfighter Systems Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Soldiers complete extraction & special purpose insertion training

Today in History

1968: Air Force pilot rescues Special Forces team