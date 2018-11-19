Executive Briefing Series: Shared Services

A major shift in thinking has taken place among federal technology executives when it comes to shared services. The idea of multiple agencies using a common facility for functions they share goes back many years. Indeed, several departments have operated shared service data centers for decades, offering payroll and other financial-related applications.

What’s different now is the explosion of cloud services, accompanied by myriad software services commercial cloud vendors offer. These range from platform-as-a-service (PaaS) to shared applications. Cloud has therefore expanded the choices available to agencies. It has also affected the analyses agency tech staffs must conduct pursuant to shared services.

In this exclusive executive briefing, the following experts will explore the current state of shared services and where the industry and agency strategies are headed:

Marlon Andrews , Deputy Chief Information Officer, National Archives and Records Administration

, Deputy Chief Information Officer, National Archives and Records Administration Beth Angerman , Executive Director, Unified Shared Services Management, U.S. General Services Administration

, Executive Director, Unified Shared Services Management, U.S. General Services Administration Greg Bateman , Managing Director, Federal Industry Ecosystem, Microsoft

, Managing Director, Federal Industry Ecosystem, Microsoft Guy Cavallo , Deputy Chief Information Officer, Small Business Administration

, Deputy Chief Information Officer, Small Business Administration Joe Klimavicz , Chief Information Officer, Department of Justice

, Chief Information Officer, Department of Justice John Nemoto , Vice President, CGI

, Vice President, CGI Brad Wintermute, Deputy Chief Information Officer, Food and Drug Administration

By registering for this product, you agree that you are not located within the European Economic Area.

By registering for this product, each registrant agrees to receive promotional and/or news alerts via email from Federal News Radio and information relevant to this event from third-party sponsors.