Executive Briefing Series: Cyber Threat Hunting

Threat hunting is emerging as a powerful tool for agency security managers. Think of it as using cybersecurity data analysis to identify threats before they become problematic. Threat hunting calls for gathering telemetric levels of data coming from end points and other network traffic and combining it with data from other relevant sources. Then, having a strategy for storing the data, and analysis tools to reveal malicious activity while the danger is still potential. The result: More time to react.

In this exclusive executive briefing, the following federal cybersecurity practitioners discuss current best practices for threat hunting, compliance and cyber data analytics:

Damon Cabanillas , Vice President, U.S. Federal Sales and Operations, Carbon Black Inc.

, Vice President, U.S. Federal Sales and Operations, Carbon Black Inc. Alma Cole , Chief Information Security Officer and Executive Director, Cybersecurity Directorate, Customs and Border Protection

, Chief Information Security Officer and Executive Director, Cybersecurity Directorate, Customs and Border Protection Greg Hall , Assistant Director and Chief Information Security Officer, Executive Office for the United States Attorneys, Department of Justice

, Assistant Director and Chief Information Security Officer, Executive Office for the United States Attorneys, Department of Justice Steven Hernandez , Chief Information Security Officer, Department of Education

, Chief Information Security Officer, Department of Education Tom Kellermann , Chief Cybersecurity Officer, Carbon Black Inc.

, Chief Cybersecurity Officer, Carbon Black Inc. William Rogers , Deputy Director for Compliance, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration

, Deputy Director for Compliance, National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration Gary Stevens, Deputy Chief Information Security Officer, Executive Director for Information Security Policy and Strategy, Department of Veterans Affairs

