Harnessing data in the world of AI – part 3

May 8, 2020 11:00 am
 
1 min read
      

Data is digital gold for the government and companies. The ability to distill vast amounts of data for uses like artificial intelligence, machine learning and analytics will define how government and industry evolve.

Actually harnessing data for those purposes is easier said than done. The government has massive amounts of data in multitudes of forms and repositories.

The Defense Department and other agencies are relying on private companies to make that data organized and usable for use.

“There’s tons of silos,” Nima Negahban, co-founder and chief technical officer at Kinetica, said during the discussion “Active Analytics for Government and Public Sector,” sponsored by Kinetica. “They aren’t going to go away, but being able to consume from those silos and correlate is what active analytics is all about.”

It’s not only about translating old data, it’s also about analyzing new data as it comes in.

Companies are helping the government go through data in real time to respond to wartime needs and emergency situations.

“We can track entities, graph analytics points and be able to see things unfold,” said Jeff Kennedy, federal sales director at Kinetica. “For something like coronavirus we can provide pretty detailed granularity on areas of containment and other things that are happening like real time logistics to get supplies to people who need them.”

As artificial intelligence and machine learning develop, industry and government will continue to work together to distill the information already collected and actively analyze data that is streaming in.

