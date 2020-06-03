Protected: Viewpoints on milCloud® 2.0

Jeffrey Phelan milCloud 2.0 Cloud Services Portfolio Lead, GDIT

Mr. Phelan is responsible for the overall cloud services catalogue for milCloud® 2.0 where he directs the program’s Product Management & Marketing, Professional Services, and Account Management teams charged with building and growing milCloud® 2.0’s commercial offerings and user base. Prior to GDIT, Phelan was Director of Strategic Growth for Northrop Grumman’s Information Systems sector, where he was responsible for productization of the company’s intellectual property across a $2B line of business focused on DoD & IC Information Systems & Network Security, Big Data Collection & Analytics, and C4ISR systems. Prior to Northrop Grumman, Phelan was the Director of Products & Offerings at SRA International where he was responsible for cybersecurity and analytics technologies across the IC, DoD, and Civilian markets. In the commercial sector, Phelan has a deep technology background and been President & CEO of several technology startups, authored multiple patents and led teams across diverse fields including network & IoT security, 3D imaging, and security printing. He has received his Executive Certificate in Strategy & Innovation from MIT’s Sloan School of Business and is a STARS Mentor of the MACH37 Cyber Accelerator in Northern Virginia.