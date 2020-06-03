Protected: Viewpoints on milCloud® 2.0

Mr. Phelan is responsible for the overall cloud services catalogue for milCloud® 2.0 where he directs the program’s Product Management & Marketing, Professional Services, and Account Management teams charged with building and growing milCloud® 2.0’s commercial offerings and user base. Prior to GDIT, Phelan was Director of Strategic Growth for Northrop Grumman’s Information Systems sector, where he was responsible for productization of the company’s intellectual property across a $2B line of business focused on DoD & IC Information Systems & Network Security, Big Data Collection & Analytics, and C4ISR systems. Prior to Northrop Grumman, Phelan was the Director of Products & Offerings at SRA International where he was responsible for cybersecurity and analytics technologies across the IC, DoD, and Civilian markets. In the commercial sector, Phelan has a deep technology background and been President & CEO of several technology startups, authored multiple patents and led teams across diverse fields including network & IoT security, 3D imaging, and security printing. He has received his Executive Certificate in Strategy & Innovation from MIT’s Sloan School of Business and is a STARS Mentor of the MACH37 Cyber Accelerator in Northern Virginia.
Darren is the Chief Solution Architect for Public Sector at Intel. He works directly with governments and enterprise organizations such as IBM, GE, and Toyota to help them modernize their IT organizations. Through several executive and management positions (CIO, Director of Engineering), Darren has developed a unique ability to bring technology, people(culture) and process together to provide real transformational change to organizations. He focuses on Data Transformation through Data Architectures, Workload Migration, Cloud Native Application Development, Service Orchestration, and Hybrid Cloud Data Center Architectures. His research has resulted in patents in Cloud and Grid computing infrastructures that have been used in companies to decrease product development lifecycle time through build, test and deployment optimization, virtualization, and containerization. Darren is a published author with 3 books on technology and technology management and over 50 articles published in several different industry trade magazines.