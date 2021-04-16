The FLTCIP Has 100% international coverage

This content is provided by the Federal Long Term Care Insurance Program.

Traveling abroad is a wonderful experience, but an unpredictable illness or injury can happen at any time, resulting in the need for long term care. What’s worse, the financial impact can be expensive and vary greatly depending on the type of care you receive and the place it’s provided.

Long term care is the care you need if you can no longer perform everyday tasks (called activities of daily living) by yourself due to chronic illness, injury, disability, or the aging process. It isn’t care that is intended to cure you; it’s ongoing care that you may need for the rest of your life. This means you may need help with activities of daily living such as bathing, dressing, and eating.

In fall 2019, the Federal Long Term Care Insurance Program (FLTCIP) 3.0 plan was introduced. FLTCIP 3.0 is a traditional group long term care insurance plan that includes a stay-at-home benefit and home care provided by formal and informal caregivers. It provides many of the same comprehensive benefits that have made the FLTCIP a meaningful way to address long term care risks since its inception in 2002. In addition to its core coverage, FLTCIP 3.0 includes 100% international coverage.

Because this program was designed exclusively for the federal family—including members of the uniformed services—the FLTCIP features international benefits that provide coverage for enrollees who live or may require care outside the United States. Under the prior FLTCIP plans, when such services were received, the FLTCIP paid benefits up to 80% for covered services. Now, under FLTCIP 3.0 enrollees have access to 100% of their benefits for covered services should they require it in an international care setting. This enhancement may provide peace of mind for enrollees who live abroad or are considering international travel, purchasing a timeshare overseas, or relocating full-time.

With valuable benefits and features, having long term care insurance under the FLTCIP can help prevent all of your savings and assets from being exhausted in the event you or your loved ones ever need long term care. Developed to provide solutions for a range of financial situations, this employer-sponsored program provides valuable coverage for more than 265,000 enrollees.

The FLTCIP is medically underwritten insurance coverage, so it’s important to apply when you are in good health to avoid the risk that a future illness or condition may prevent you from obtaining coverage later. Certain medical conditions, or combinations of conditions, will prevent some people from being approved for coverage.

The Federal Long Term Care Insurance Program is sponsored by the U.S. Office of Personnel Management, insured by John Hancock Life & Health Insurance Company, under a group long term care insurance policy, and administered by Long Term Care Partners, LLC.