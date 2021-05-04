Long term care planning made easy: Find a plan that’s right for you

This content is provided by the Federal Long Term Care Insurance Program.

You may already be aware of what long term care is, whether it’s through personal experience caregiving for a loved one who needs daily assistance, or knowing a family member or friend who requires more support as they age. As you learn more about long term care, consider the possibility that you may need this type of care in the future and start planning for it today.

Did you know that 70 percent1 of Americans older than age 65 will need long term care at some point in their lives? This means personal care and other related services provided on an extended basis to people who need help with everyday activities or supervision due to a severe cognitive impairment, such as Alzheimer’s disease. Because long term care is not typically covered by health or other types of traditional insurance, it’s most often provided at home by adult children, other family members, and friends. Caregiving can be stressful, and often takes a toll on a caregiver’s health and well-being.

The Federal Long Term Care Insurance Program (FLTCIP) provides insurance coverage that reimburses for long term care in places like a nursing home, an assisted living facility, or at home. Purchasing coverage under the FLTCIP may help to protect your savings and assets as well as remain independent in the event you ever need long term care.

Build a FLTCIP plan

There’s no one-size-fits-all when it comes to long term care insurance, and it’s no secret that planning for your future care can be overwhelming. The FLTCIP’s Guided Planner was designed to simplify the process of building a FLTCIP plan that’s right for you. When choosing a plan, consider the role your family may play in providing your care, the cost of care where you live or plan to retire, and how your coverage may contribute to your broader financial goals. The Guided Planner will guide you through these key considerations:

Cost of care : Compare the national average cost of long term care with other locations in the United States. You can choose where you live, or plan to retire.

: Compare the national average cost of long term care with other locations in the United States. You can choose where you live, or plan to retire. Care options: Learn more about different care options, such as home care, assisted living facilities, and nursing homes, as well as the associated costs.

Learn more about different care options, such as home care, assisted living facilities, and nursing homes, as well as the associated costs. Inflation protection: Understand the impact of inflation on the cost of care over time and see examples of how our inflation protection options can help.

The Guided Planner will help you build a plan based on three benefit choices. These, along with your age, will help you determine your coverage and premium:

daily benefit amount

benefit period

inflation protection

To begin your journey, visit LTCFeds.com/employees and build a plan that’s right for you.

The Federal Long Term Care Insurance Program is sponsored by the U.S. Office of Personnel Management, insured by John Hancock Life & Health Insurance Company, under a group long term care insurance policy, and administered by Long Term Care Partners, LLC.

