William “Bill” Shackelford, retired from the FBI: ‘My final major assignment was … the recovery of FBI records … after Hurricane Katrina.’

In honor of Federal News Network’s May We Say Thank You event, throughout the month of May, we are featuring former federal employees’ first-person stories about their careers as shared with NARFE. (Send a thank you to a fed you know now.)

I began my federal career in 1971 with the Federal Bureau of Investigation. I served for nearly 35 years at the FBI in various training, analytical and management positions.

Beginning as a fingerprint technician, I later became a research analyst conducting the review of agency files and the management of litigations filed under the Freedom of Information and Privacy acts. That work included distribution of records relative to the assassination of President John F. Kennedy.

My final position was as FBI archives specialist, responsible for the archival preservation of historical records. Before retiring in January 2006, my final major assignment was participating in the recovery of FBI records in the New Orleans Field Office after Hurricane Katrina ripped the roof off the building.