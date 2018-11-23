To listen to the Federal Newscast on your phone or mobile device, subscribe on PodcastOne or Apple Podcasts. The best listening experience on desktop can be found using Chrome, Firefox or Safari.

There were more than 200 cases of federal air marshals misusing their firearms between 2005 and 2017. Documents obtained by CNN from the Transportation Security Administration’s Office of Inspection, show the cases ranged from improper storage of weapons, to situations in which air marshals may have jeopardized public safety. TSA says the incidents are not a sign of a systematic problem at the agency, as the marshals involved represent only a small percentage of its workforce. (CNN)

Talk about bipartisan as two senators are teaming up to go after those pesky robocalls. Sens. John Thune (R-S.D.), and Ed Markey (D-Mass.) introduced the TRACED Act. It increase the Federal Communications Commission’s authority to go after telemarketers not following the rules. It also brings together several federal and local agencies to help come up with ways to deter using robocalls. (Sen. Ed Markey)