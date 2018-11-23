Listen Live Sports

Federal Newscast
 
Documents show more than 200 cases of federal air marshals misusing firearms

November 23, 2018 7:31 am
 
  • There were more than 200 cases of federal air marshals misusing their firearms between 2005 and 2017. Documents obtained by CNN from the Transportation Security Administration’s Office of Inspection, show the cases ranged from improper storage of weapons, to situations in which air marshals may have jeopardized public safety. TSA says the incidents are not a sign of a systematic problem at the agency, as the marshals involved represent only a small percentage of its workforce. (CNN)
  • Talk about bipartisan as two senators are teaming up to go after those pesky robocalls. Sens. John Thune (R-S.D.), and Ed Markey (D-Mass.) introduced the TRACED Act. It increase the Federal Communications Commission’s authority to go after telemarketers not following the rules. It also brings together several federal and local agencies to help come up with ways to deter using robocalls. (Sen. Ed Markey)
  • The Pentagon awarded $22.7 billion for 255 new aircraft, including 89 F-35’s. The contract was awarded to Lockheed Martin. Most of the work producing the jets will take place in Fort Worth, Texas. Production is expected to wrap up in the spring of 2023. (Department of Defense)
