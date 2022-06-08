DC area Congressman want to make federal telework a permanent option

To listen to the Federal Newscast on your phone or mobile device, subscribe in PodcastOne or Apple Podcasts. The best listening experience on desktop can be found using Chrome, Firefox or Safari.

The Department of Homeland Security’s intelligence branch is set to get a new leader. The Senate voted 63-35 yesterday to approve Kenneth Wainstein as undersecretary of intelligence and analysis. Wainstein is a lawyer who previously served as Homeland Security Advisor to President George W. Bush....

READ MORE