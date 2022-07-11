The Army is adjusting its tattoo policies, in the hopes of attracting more recruits

To listen to the Federal Newscast on your phone or mobile device, subscribe in PodcastOne or Apple Podcasts. The best listening experience on desktop can be found using Chrome, Firefox or Safari.

The House is poised to pass a bill requiring the Office of Management and Budget to begin preparing for post-quantum cryptography. This means IT that is secure against decryption attempts using a quantum computer or classical computer. The Quantum Computing Cybersecurity Preparedness Act, sponsored by...

READ MORE