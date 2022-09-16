A BRIGHT idea would save government millions of dollars on lightbulbs, electricity

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

The House votes are in on a bill to prevent the possible return of Schedule F. In a vote of 225 to 204, the full House passed the Preventing a Patronage System Act. The bill would prohibit future administrations from creating new federal job classifications without congressional approval. Rep. Gerry Connolly (D-Va.) introduced the bill in...

