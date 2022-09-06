Union organizers now allowed on GSA-owned property to interact with contractors

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

The General Services Administration will now allow union organizers to access government facilities. The rule change will give unions the chance to interact with private sector government contractors on-site at GSA-owned properties. The White House Task Force on Worker Organizing and Empowerment recommended the change, which updates a rule that prohibited soliciting, posting and distributing materials...

