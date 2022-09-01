Zombie programs lurch toward half a trillion dollars

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

President Joe Biden laid out his plan to give federal employees a pay raise in 2023. Biden said he plans to give civilian federal employees an average 4.6% pay raise next year, effective January 1. The president is specifically recommending a 4.1% across-the-board pay raise for federal employees in 2023, with an additional 0.5% average locality-pay...

