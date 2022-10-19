Commissioner Rettig confident in more progress on IRS backlog by the end of 2022

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

A lack of clarity about who is in charge of what has the Army making mistakes on ammunition procurement. In one case they bought a $2.8 million piece of equipment that didn’t perform its required job. A Government Accountability Office report said the Army needs to revise its governing documents. The Agreement between the Joint Munitions...

READ MORE