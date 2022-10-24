IG: Climate change to add to Treasury Department’s workload as well

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

A new index in the 2022 Federal Employee Viewpoint Survey — or “FEVS” — measures how feds feel about their agencies’ diversity, equity, inclusion and accessibility actions. According to the index, 69% of governmentwide respondents have positive perceptions of agencies’ DEIA practices. And small agencies had higher positive opinions, at 76 %. The Office of Personnel...

