New data shows feds’ pay is lagging even more behind private sector counterparts

The American Federation of Government Employees filed suit against the Environmental Protection Agency over remote work policies. AFGE Local 704, which represents EPA workers in Chicago, said EPA employees in Region 5 are being denied remote work at a higher rate than other regions. EPA Region 5 covers several states in the upper Midwest. AFGE said...

