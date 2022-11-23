2 former VA employees plead guilty to embezzling nearly $3 million from the agency

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

The Office of Personnel Management will temporarily halt applications for the Federal Long-Term-Care Insurance Program or FLTCIP. Starting next month and lasting for two years, OPM will not accept new applicants to the program. Current enrollees will also not be able to apply to increase their coverage. The suspension intends to give OPM and the long-term...

