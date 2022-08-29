Modernization initiatives at the Department of Veterans Affairs

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Off the Shelf’s audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne. This week Chief Acquisition Officer Michael Parrish and Deputy Executive Director Phil Christy from the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) Office of Acquisition, Logistics, and Construction (OLAC) join Off the Shelf for a wide-ranging discussion focusing on VA operations and key policy, program, and modernization initiatives. Parrish and Christy provide an update on the VA’s Pathfinder website, a virtual... READ MORE

This week Chief Acquisition Officer Michael Parrish and Deputy Executive Director Phil Christy from the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) Office of Acquisition, Logistics, and Construction (OLAC) join Off the Shelf for a wide-ranging discussion focusing on VA operations and key policy, program, and modernization initiatives.

Parrish and Christy provide an update on the VA’s Pathfinder website, a virtual concierge to streamline procurement and innovation.

They also discuss the Med-Surg Prime Vendor procurement as the VA moves towards RPF issuance.

Parrish also provides an update on the VA’s Supply Chain Modernization initiative and the coming procurement, and highlights the vision for the VA’s Supply Chain 2050: Easy to Use, Integrated and Intelligent (EII).

Finally, Parrish and Christy discuss the role, responsibility. and function of OALC within the VA.