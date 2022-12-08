IBM’s shopping spree lands a Reston firm, as it gobbles up its 25th company since 2020

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

It has taken five years, but the Pentagon now has a contract structure in place to deliver cloud computing across all the military services, including for its most sensitive data. The Defense Department awarded its long-awaited Joint Warfighting Cloud Computing Contract (JWCC) to Oracle, Microsoft, Amazon and Google yesterday. The contracts are expected to be worth...

READ MORE