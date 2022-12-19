Senate continues its crusade against duplicative federal programs

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

The Senate is continuing its efforts to reduce duplicative federal programs. Building on several years of Government Accountability Officer reports, the Senate passed the Acting on the Annual Duplication Report Act of 2022 . The bill from Senators Maggie Hassan (D-N.H.) and Mike Braun (R-Ind.), would require agencies to identify duplicative programs and require the Office...

READ MORE