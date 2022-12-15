Cyber, data center, EIS changes highlight FITARA 15

Cybersecurity is, once again, the prime focus of the Federal IT Acquisition Reform Act scorecard. The 15th version of FITARA debuts a new category for federal cybersecurity progress, while also reconfiguring the current IT security metric. The House Oversight and Reform Committee used agency inspectors general assessments based on the committee’s determined weighted average instead of the traditional average. Add to this change Federal Chief Information Security Officer Chris DeRusha is the key witness at... READ MORE

Cybersecurity is, once again, the prime focus of the Federal IT Acquisition Reform Act scorecard.

The 15th version of FITARA debuts a new category for federal cybersecurity progress, while also reconfiguring the current IT security metric. The House Oversight and Reform Committee used agency inspectors general assessments based on the committee’s determined weighted average instead of the traditional average.

Add to this change Federal Chief Information Security Officer Chris DeRusha is the key witness at today’s hearing, it’s clear where and what Reps. Gerry Connolly (D-Va.), chairman of the subcommittee on government operations and co-author of FITARA, and Jody Hice (R-Ga.), the subcommittee’s ranking member, are focusing on.

“Congress and this administration must work together to prioritize IT modernization and cybersecurity across the federal government to maintain our commitments to everyone we serve,” Connolly said in his opening statement for the hearing.

The cyber focus comes after the committee knocked down nearly every agency’s grade under the 14th version of the scorecard from July because of the Office of Management and Budget’s change to how it collects cyber metrics used to score agencies. OMB decided to no longer conduct data calls for cybersecurity cross-agency priority goals as it had done for much of the last four years. Instead, the committee relied solely on inspector general reports on the Federal Information Security Management Act (FISMA).

Unlike the 14th scorecard’s results, this latest version shows improvement among seven agencies. Two agencies saw their grades increase and 17 agencies had their grades stay the same as the last grading period. This is only the fourth time since 2015 that no agency received a “D” or a “F” grade.

The U.S. Agency for International Development received the only “A” grade for this scorecard. This is the third straight grading period the agency receive the top score and fifth out of the last seven scorecards.

Meanwhile, the departments of Transportation and Defense lifted themselves out of the in danger of failing class, earning “C” grades.

The committee initiated two other major changes to FITARA 15.

The first is around the data center category. The committee and OMB have been sparring over this category for much of the past nine years.

The big change is the committee modified the scoring to give credit to agencies who provided justifications for their future data center closures. This information came from a letter the committee wrote to agencies in July seeking details around number of data centers still operating and whether they believe they can close more data centers in the future.

“Agencies with no future data center closures beyond October 2022 who replied to the [committee’s] inquiry received an A; agencies with planned closures beyond fiscal 2022 who replied to the inquiry and provided a justification for closures received a B. All agencies replied to the inquiry; had they not, C and F grades would be been received,” the committee wrote in the scorecard.

Overall, 19 agencies received “A” grades and 5 agencies received “B” grades for data center closures.

The second major change focused on the transition to the Enterprise Infrastructure Solutions (EIS) vehicle run by the General Services Administration.

The committee graded agencies on a “pass/fail” basis solely based on whether they met the 90% goal of transitioning to the new network and telecommunications contract from Networx as of Oct. 31.

Five agencies, USAID, the departments of Health and Human Services and Treasury, NASA and the Nuclear Regulatory Commission, were the only agencies to receive a passing grade for EIS transition.

Previously, the committee scored agency EIS transition using a letter grade based on how close they met that 90% goal.

GSA recently signed memorandums of understanding with 82 agencies to give them more time to transition to EIS. GSA says 20 CFO Act agencies, 11 large or medium agencies and 51 small ones signed the MOU extending the deadline to May 31, 2024.

This story will be updated after the hearing.