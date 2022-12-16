Senate unanimously passes bill that would ban TikTok on government devices

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

The Senate voted 71 to 19 on a stopgap bill Thursday night to fund the government for an extra week. It will give Congress a little more time to work toward a full-year federal spending package — and avoid a government shutdown. The House passed a one-week continuing resolution Wednesday night, and the bill now heads...

READ MORE