Military academy superstar athletes no longer can turn pro upon graduation

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Federal Drive’s daily audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

The loophole that allowed a direct route from service academies to professional football will close this year. The 2023 Defense Authorization Act bill will only allow service academy graduates to accept professional sports contracts two years after graduation. A 2019 memo from then-Defense Secretary Mark Esper, at the direction of President Donald Trump, allowed academy athletes...

READ MORE