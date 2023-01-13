Soldier sentenced to 42 months in federal prison for $3 million PPP loan fraud

A federal judge has sentenced an Army soldier to three-and-a-half years in prison for defrauding the Paycheck Protection Program. Prosecutors said Chief Warrant Officer Dara Buck led a fraud scheme that applied for 150 PPP loans, and wound up getting more than $3 million in payouts from the Small Business Administration. In addition to the prison sentence, Buck was ordered to repay the loans. The Justice Department said Buck also orchestrated another million dollars...

