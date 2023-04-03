Retiring intelligence officials are going to have to wait a few months before working for foreign governments

The head of the Labor Department’s Office of Federal Contractor Compliance Programs moved to a new job in the administration. Jenny Yang, who led OFCCP since January 2021, joined the White House today as the deputy assistant to the president for racial justice and equity. Michele Hodge, the deputy director of OFCCP, takes over as the director on an interim basis. Hodge has been the deputy director since 2021 and has been with the...

