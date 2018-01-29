Cloud computing: Is it worth the expense?

Today’s guest is Anthony Vicinelly, federal technology director at Nlyte Software. Many listeners are attempting to make a transition to the cloud. The challenge, of course, is to justify the expense. Nlyte can give you the data to make an informed decision.

At the end of 2017, Rep. Will Hurd (R-Tx), chairman of the House Information Technology Subcommittee, got his Modernizing Government Technology Act passed. One aspect of the initiative is to have agencies take a look at several projects and decide which ones may be a good fit for the funds that the program provides. Nlyte can help support this justification.

During the interview, Vincinelly elucidates upon the ways Nlyte can give a systems administrator information regarding system utilization and consumption patterns. The phrase that is commonly used to describe this endeavor is Data Center Optimization. It normally includes capacity planning, asset lifecycle management, as well as IT service management.

Offerings from companies like Nlyte can give you the ability to do some predictive analytics where you can plan out a migration. Learn what systems will be impacted. This information will give you information on which data centers to consolidate, which ones to keep, and what to move to the cloud.