Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
Radio Interviews
 
Federal Tech Talk
 
...

Data security in 2018

April 9, 2018 4:27 pm
 
1 min read
Share       

Nick Jovanovic, VP Federal at Thales eSecurity Federal is our guest today. He is in the studio to discuss the findings from a recent study based on responses from federal information technology professionals.

Head shot of Nick Jovanovic
Nick Jovanovic, VP Federal, Thales eSecurity Federal

The study is called the 2018 Thales Data Threat Report Federal Government Edition. The responses show that 70% of federal agencies have been breached. As far as timeliness, 57% have been breached in the past year.

During the interview Jovanovic conveys the idea that many federal agencies are focused on end point security, which is focusing on the wrong area. He suggests that protecting data that is on your system should be the focus. It would be naïve to suggest that malicious actors haven’t breached your defenses.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

When Edward Snowden used his credentials as a system administrator to access thousands of pages of sensitive information, companies like Thales eSecurity Federal sought out solutions that gave “granular” access to the document. In other words, a system administrator should be able to maintain the system without seeing what is in the files he is backing up or transferring.

Jovanovic talks about options that are available today that allow more precise control over public cloud resources and assisting with a multi-cloud approach.

Related Topics
Big Data Cloud Computing Cybersecurity data breaches data security data threats Digital Government Edward Snowden Federal Tech Talk John Gilroy Nick Jovanovic Open Data/Transparency Radio Interviews Technology Thales eSecurity Federal The Oakmont Group

Tuesdays @ 1 p.m.

Host John Gilroy

Federal Tech Talk looks at the world of high technology in the federal government. Host John Gilroy of The Oakmont Group speaks the language of federal CISOs, CIOs and CTOs, and gets into the specifics for government IT systems integrators. John covers the latest government initiatives and technology news for the federal IT manager and government contractor. Follow John on Twitter @raygilray.

Top Stories

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech