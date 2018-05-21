Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2018 by Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
Radio Interviews
 
Federal Tech Talk
 
...

The keys to a successful cloud transition

May 21, 2018 5:34 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

Today’s guest is Tim Hurlebaus, president of CGI Federal.

He was recently named to this year’s Fed 100, the prestigious annual award recognizing leaders who play “pivotal roles in the federal government IT community.”

Head shot of Tim Hurlebaus
Tim Hurlebaus, president CGI Federal

Hurlebaus was given the award for his company’s work on a project at the Department of Agriculture called “Momentum.” It was a complex project that involved taking an application to the cloud. He gives insight on business process management and systems integration, and provides guidance for other agencies considering making a move to the cloud.

        Insight by the Trezza Media Group: Technology experts share their insight into machine learning and AI in this free webinar.

Advertisement

During the interview he discussed aspects of a successful transition that included some gaps in the process he has seen. When it comes to technology, it can change during a move and this possibility must be taken into consideration.

When a transition process is considered, one must have a list of priorities, one being securing data in transit. Another one is a complete understanding of the billing process in a cloud environment.

Finally, some cloud transferals may have change—move to anther cloud, or go back to the premises. This also must be considered.

Related Topics
Big Data business process management CGI Federal Cloud Computing Continuous diagnostics and mitigation Cybersecurity data security Department of Agriculture Digital Government Federal Tech Talk John Gilroy Radio Interviews systems integration Technology The Oakmont Group Tim Hurlebaus

Tuesdays @ 1 p.m.

Host John Gilroy

Federal Tech Talk looks at the world of high technology in the federal government. Host John Gilroy of The Oakmont Group speaks the language of federal CISOs, CIOs and CTOs, and gets into the specifics for government IT systems integrators. John covers the latest government initiatives and technology news for the federal IT manager and government contractor. Follow John on Twitter @raygilray.

Top Stories

Government Events

10|8 2018 AUSA Annual Meeting and Exposition
10|9 Technology Over Bagels with Next...
10|9 Fundamentals for Developing Capture...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

22 soldiers compete in Army's Best Warrior competition

Today in History

1947: Truman delivers first televised presidential speech