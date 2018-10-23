Listen Live Sports

A new focus on artificial intelligence

October 23, 2018
 
This week on Federal Tech Talk, host John Gilroy speaks with Chris Milroy, AI director at Alion Science and Technology.

Probably the best way to describe Milroy is “cerebral.”  He thinks through the concept of artificial intelligence and how it is applied to the federal information technology arena.

Chris Milroy
Chris Milroy, AI Director, Alion Science and Technology

During the interview, Milroy puts himself in the role of a federal IT person who is deluged with information.  Can Artificial Intelligence be the answer?  It might not be.

One fascinating part of the interview was when Milroy looks at how artificial systems are played against each other. These are called adversarial networks. When a human tries to be faster than a computer network he/she will lose. However, when one computer system is challenged with another at the same speed, you can see amazing results.

Milroy gives an articulate and thought-provoking explanation of the mysterious phrase “neural network.”  Additionally, he touches on advances in hardware that can enable federal use of artificial networks. He touches on the ability of a Graphics Processing Unit to handle data sets at an incredible speed.

Tuesdays @ 1 p.m.

Host John Gilroy

Federal Tech Talk looks at the world of high technology in the federal government. Host John Gilroy of The Oakmont Group speaks the language of federal CISOs, CIOs and CTOs, and gets into the specifics for government IT systems integrators. John covers the latest government initiatives and technology news for the federal IT manager and government contractor. Follow John on Twitter @raygilray.

