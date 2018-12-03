Taming and modernizing the “beast”

During the interview, Saladna talked about reviewing the problem eleven months before any solicitation was released. He had deep and thorough knowledge of many of the issues before even starting.
When Saladna began the journey, one major system at the Air Force was locked in to several established vendors. He had to plan the transition carefully and hit all the required deadlines.
Siddiqi looked at the project from the CTO seat, observing that there was a “shift left” in the cybersecurity approach. Essentially, this means incorporating security in the early stages. Several concepts were mentioned in the interview, including: Importance of “baking in” cybersecurity, the value of communication to team members both above or below and the value of open source software.
