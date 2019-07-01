Listen Live Sports

Defining and managing big data

July 1, 2019 7:22 am
 
One of the unintended consequences of the proliferation of “Big Data” in the past decade is self – defining. Today’s data sets and duplicate data sets are dynamically changing. Cheap storage and easy-to-deploy software has only added to this problem.

Tom Kennedy, VP Federal, Rubrik

Fortunately, the federal government has gotten a handle on this situation with a draft action play called the  2018 Federal Data Strategy. This is an attempt to come up with ideas to handle data in large organizations. They talk about enterprise data governance, access, data for decision making, and public use of data.

Tom Kennedy is the vice president of Federal at Rubrik, and he joined host John Gilroy on this week’s Federal Tech Talk to discuss how the federal government manages data, and how systems like Rubrik can make the process easier.

Rubrik has only been around since 2013 and has had phenomenal success with helping commercial organizations get a handle on data management. It initially focused on backup and data recovery on organizations that ran in the cloud.  The general concept is called distributed storage technologies.

Rubrik has technology that allows organizations to scale complex data sets that include Microsoft, Oracle and many others.

