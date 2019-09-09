<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

By now, everyone reading this has heard about agile software development.

Both gentlemen on this week’s Federal Tech Talk have years of experience in the area of software development for federal projects. Tony Solomita is the director of innovation, and Trent Hone is a Fellow at Excella. They discuss everything from certifications and compliance implications, to what to know before your agency kicks off an agile project.

Solomita and Hone expand upon the concept of starting with “Why.” This is a classic question popularized by Simon Sinek. In other words, before a team starts a project, they all should be cognizant of what the long-term goal actually. From there, the experts from Excella talk about scope, communications, skills and filling the team with appropriate people.

The discussion includes topics like the difference between a scrum master and a project manager. Solomita opines on the types of agile certifications and what value they have for the federal government.

Hone has authored Learning War: The Evolution of Fighting Doctrine in the U.S. Navy 1898 – 1945. That puts him in a unique position to contribute to applying agile principles to software projects at the Department of Defense.

If you would like to learn more, there is an event called AgileDC where you can ask specific questions about applying agile principles to federal projects.

