Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
Radio Interviews
 
Federal Tech Talk
 
...

Current trends in satellite communications

October 29, 2019 8:11 am
 
1 min read
Share       

This week on Federal Tech Talk, host John Gilroy interviewed Chris Tucker, author of the book A Planet of 3 Billion. He has a strong background in topics that impact federal information technology leaders.

Tucker has been involved in the areas of strategy, geography, and national security from the perspective of space and satellites. In addition to holding a Ph.D. from Columbia University, he is also the chairman of the American Geographical Society and his background includes a stint at In-Q-Tel.

Head shot of Chris Tucker
Chris Tucker

Federal agencies who deal with defense, agriculture, and weather are organizations who have a tremendous interest in geographical information. Tucker talked about some of the current trends in getting data from satellites to the ground.

He concluded the interview with a reference to his latest book, “A Planet of 3 Billion.” His thesis is that we have passed the point of sustainability and he gives his idea of an optimal population. The book reinforced his idea with maps and data that assemble information from a wide variety of sources.

        Insight by Recorded Future: Cybersecurity professionals tackle the latest thinking in data analytic-driven and threat hunting in this exclusive executive briefing.

Listen to the interview to learn about current trends in satellite communications. You may want to investigate his controversial thesis as well.

Copyright © 2019 Federal News Network. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Stories

Related Topics
A Planet of 3 Billion American Geographical Society Artificial Intelligence Big Data Chris Tucker Digital Government Federal Tech Talk Internet of Things IT Modernization Radio Interviews satellite communications satellite technology Technology The Oakmont Group

Federal Tech Talk

TUESDAYS at 1:00 P.M.

Host John Gilroy of The Oakmont Group speaks the language of federal CISOs, CIOs and CTOs, and gets into the specifics for government IT systems integrators. Follow John on Twitter. Subscribe on Apple Podcasts or Podcast One.

Top Stories

Government Events

10|10 NDIA Washington, DC Chapter's...
10|28 ArkCase 101: Basic Training on ArkCase...
10|28 U.S. EEOC Executive Leadership Training...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

2019 National Veterans Creative Arts Festival

Today in History

1991: Galileo becomes first spacecraft to visit asteroid