The future of cybersecurity: A digital big bang

This week on Federal Tech Talk, host John Gilroy interviewed Phil Quade, chief information security officer for Fortinet. They discussed cybersecurity from a detached view, and drew a parallel between the “big bang” creation theory and what is happening today.
His thesis is that the dominant view on creation these days is a concept call the Big Bang — something emits from nothing. This is a question that has philosophers and astrophysicists debating ceaselessly.
In his book, Quade argues that we are in the middle of another kind of transition. He submits that today many pieces of the digital world are creating a kind creation moment that is different from anything that has come before; hence the phrase “digital” big bang.
The reason this concept is important for federal information technology is that the book is a compendium of 33 authors, most whom have had deep experience in federal technology. The topics include strategy, patching, training, cryptography, access control, and even human frailty.
