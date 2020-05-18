Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
Radio Interviews
 
Federal Tech Talk
 
...

A new world of remote access

May 18, 2020 5:04 pm
 
1 min read
      

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Fed Tech Talk’s audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

This week on Federal Tech Talk, host John Gilroy interviews Jamie Holcomb, chief information officer for the US Patent and Trademark Office.

Holcomb is in an unusual position. He oversees securely allowing thousands of people to have access to legally sensitive information. We are talking about petabytes of data here.

Head shot of Jamie Holcomb
Jamie Holcombe, CIO,  the United States Patent and Trademark Office  (Photo by Jay Premack/USPTO)

To add to the difficulty, many of these data points are extremely large files that contain complex engineering information. And just to make it interesting, the health care crisis has caused his staff to approach 90% remote access. What could possibly go wrong?

        Insight by CenturyLink: Federal technology experts navigate the road to network modernization in this exclusive executive briefing.

During the interview Holcomb details how his background in the U.S. military and cyber companies has prepared him to handle this burden. He also mentions the uniqueness of the USPTO workforce. The average person there has twenty-two years’ experience.

Back in January, Holcomb was embarking on an aggressive plan involving the top nineteen separate projects for modernizing his agency. The core of the agency’s efforts involves applicants getting access to the system.

From there, examiners take a close look at the proposed idea. With today’s artificial intelligence applications, it is becoming more and more technical to understand the systems themselves.

Related Topics
Artificial Intelligence Big Data Cybersecurity Federal Tech Talk IT Modernization Jamie Holcombe John Gilroy Radio Interviews Technology The Oakmont Group USPTO

Federal Tech Talk

TUESDAYS at 1:00 P.M.

Host John Gilroy of The Oakmont Group speaks the language of federal CISOs, CIOs and CTOs, and gets into the specifics for government IT systems integrators. Follow John on Twitter. Subscribe on Apple Podcasts or Podcast One.

Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

Government Events

5|18 Ronald Reagan Missile Defense...
5|18 Infrastructure Summit
5|23 DigiMarCon Cruise 2020 - Digital...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

USS Theodore Roosevelt conducts Fast Cruise in Guam

Today in History

1978: NOAA announces gender-neutral hurricane naming system