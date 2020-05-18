A new world of remote access

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

This week on Federal Tech Talk, host John Gilroy interviews Jamie Holcomb, chief information officer for the US Patent and Trademark Office.

Holcomb is in an unusual position. He oversees securely allowing thousands of people to have access to legally sensitive information. We are talking about petabytes of data here.

To add to the difficulty, many of these data points are extremely large files that contain complex engineering information. And just to make it interesting, the health care crisis has caused his staff to approach 90% remote access. What could possibly go wrong?

During the interview Holcomb details how his background in the U.S. military and cyber companies has prepared him to handle this burden. He also mentions the uniqueness of the USPTO workforce. The average person there has twenty-two years’ experience.

Back in January, Holcomb was embarking on an aggressive plan involving the top nineteen separate projects for modernizing his agency. The core of the agency’s efforts involves applicants getting access to the system.

From there, examiners take a close look at the proposed idea. With today’s artificial intelligence applications, it is becoming more and more technical to understand the systems themselves.