Excellence in the essentials of cybersecurity

July 27, 2020 5:24 pm
 
Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Fed Tech Talk’s audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

Out of all the millions of words that have been said about cybersecurity on federal information technology, very few words have been given to one of the most important concepts for securing data: integrity.

Head shot of Maurice Uenuma
Maurice Uenuma, vice president, Federal and Enterprise, Tripwire

Maurice Uenuma is the vice president of Federal and Enterprise at Tripwire. He joined host John Gilroy on this week’s Federal Tech Talk and he says cybersecurity should be reframed as an integrity problem first and foremost. He maintains that classic File Integrity Monitoring (FMI) is too narrowly defined. This suggests that the concept of data integrity should be expanded into some of the concepts encouraged by an organization called the Center for Internet Security (CIS).

During the interview, Uenuma expands on concepts like asset management, vulnerability management, configuration management, event management all leading to file integrity monitoring.

“Baselining” is the key.

Once the data is secure, then a baseline is established to be compared with any changes that may take place. From Uneuma’s point of view, file integrity is the key to the federal government making a strong move to cybersecurity maturity and reduced risk.

