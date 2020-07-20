Listen Live Sports

Mitigating IT risks during the COVID-19 crisis

July 20, 2020 5:37 pm
 
1 min read
      

The COVID-19 pandemic has caused all kinds of turmoil in federal information technology. We all know about 80% remote workers and the 25% increase in traffic. What few discuss is how the “New Rules of Cloud Computing” can be deployed.

Shannon Hulbert is the CEO of Opus Interactive and Dave Link is the CEO of ScienceLogic, and they join host John Gilroy on this week’s Federal Tech Talk to discuss how the COVID-19 crisis has impacted hybrid cloud adoption and how to mitigate risks.

Hulbert manages several federal contracts that stretch over several geographically distinct areas. She sees the current health crisis as the perfect storm for displaying the ability to serve federal requirements by assessing and mitigating risks in an environment that seem to surge every day.

Link’s company, Science Logic, has been in business since 2003. They have seen systems maintenance go from loading a server on a rack to doing some serious abstract thinking with concepts like software defined networks, containers and hybrid clouds.

Both agree that systems are too complex today to even consider exclusive manual management. Automation is the key to allowing a federal system to scale up while maintaining security configurations.

The discussion includes talking about data lakes and systems that are infrastructure aware. Developers must communicate with cloud providers in a dynamic environment.

