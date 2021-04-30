Trending:
Listen Live
Federal Tech Talk

Making the transition to the Microsoft Cloud

April 30, 2021 7:41 pm
1 min read
      

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Fed Tech Talk’s audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne

This week on Federal Tech Talk, host John Gilroy interviews John Peluso, chief product officer at AvePoint. The company has been around for twenty years and has won numerous “partner of the year” awards from Microsoft.

John Peluso, AvePoint

During this interview, Peluso talks about experiences his company has had with several agencies when they wanted to make a transition to the Microsoft cloud. The interview started with the necessity to keep accurate records. Peluso used the Department of Energy as an example. The agency sponsored AvePoint’s successful journey to FedRAMP compliance. One of the reasons the agency wanted to move to the cloud was to improve records management.
Federal information technology professionals know the National Archives and Records Administration has set a mandate of 2022. This means that NARA will no longer accept transfers of any kind in a non-electronic form.

        Insight by Commscope and Ruckus: Learn how all the pieces are starting to come together to help agencies connect more devices at faster speeds to help meet their missions in a more agile and secure way by downloading this exclusive e-book.

Peluso describes the amazing work Microsoft did in responding to the pandemic. The CEO of Microsoft, Satya Nadella famously said “we did two years of digital transformation in two days.” An example is the DoD. They got Microsoft Teams up for four million users very quickly to enable remote work.

One differentiator AvePoint offers federal agencies is its ability to provide automation for just about any Microsoft-based transition.

Related Stories

Related Topics
Artificial Intelligence AvePoint Big Data Cloud Computing Cybersecurity Federal Tech Talk IT Modernization John Gilroy John Peluso Radio Interviews Technology The Oakmont Group

Comments

Federal Tech Talk

TUESDAYS at 1:00 P.M.

Host John Gilroy of The Oakmont Group speaks the language of federal CISOs, CIOs and CTOs, and gets into the specifics for government IT systems integrators. Follow John on Twitter. Subscribe on Apple Podcasts or Podcast One.

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Government Events

4|26 Acquisition Training for the Real World...
4|29 AWS Spotlight Series: State & Local...
5|3 NAIPE 2021
See More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

US airlifts supplies to help India address deadly second wave of COVID-19