Making the transition to the Microsoft Cloud

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Fed Tech Talk’s audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne

This week on Federal Tech Talk, host John Gilroy interviews John Peluso, chief product officer at AvePoint. The company has been around for twenty years and has won numerous “partner of the year” awards from Microsoft.

During this interview, Peluso talks about experiences his company has had with several agencies when they wanted to make a transition to the Microsoft cloud. The interview started with the necessity to keep accurate records. Peluso used the Department of Energy as an example. The agency sponsored AvePoint’s successful journey to FedRAMP compliance. One of the reasons the agency wanted to move to the cloud was to improve records management.

Federal information technology professionals know the National Archives and Records Administration has set a mandate of 2022. This means that NARA will no longer accept transfers of any kind in a non-electronic form.

Peluso describes the amazing work Microsoft did in responding to the pandemic. The CEO of Microsoft, Satya Nadella famously said “we did two years of digital transformation in two days.” An example is the DoD. They got Microsoft Teams up for four million users very quickly to enable remote work.

One differentiator AvePoint offers federal agencies is its ability to provide automation for just about any Microsoft-based transition.