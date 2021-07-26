On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Federal Tech Talk

Managing data for DoD

July 26, 2021 8:13 am
1 min read
      

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Fed Tech Talk’s audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne

This week on Federal Tech Talk, host John Gilroy interviewed Michael Acton, vice president of Solutions at ARRAY Information Technology.

Listeners may think they are hearing someone with an English literature major from Princeton University — in actuality, he spent 10 years in the U.S. Marine Corps and has degrees in math and computer science.

        Insight by Sprinklr: Learn how GSA is improving customer experiencing by registering for this free webinar.

During the interview, Acton brought together his right and left brain to solve the problem of managing data for the Defense Department.

Michael Acton, ARRAY Information Technology

One challenge is making a transition from older systems to cloud-based systems. He gave details on how his company took a COBOL system to the cloud and reduced cost by 70%. The key to this change is automation. The existing COBOL code would be impossible to move via a manual process.  Once automation makes the change, then useless data must be purged before the “big move.”

Acton emphasized the importance of having reliable data to use any aspect of artificial intelligence. He made the case that artificial intelligence is entirely dependent on the data fed into it.

Acton’s view is reflected in a recent quote from Lt. General Michael Groen, “If you are going to use artificial intelligence, you have to understand your data. You have to clean up your data.”

We took a look at the 16-page DoD Data Strategy document and ended the interview looking at the constant change of that data and the need to update in a secure environment.

Related Stories

Related Topics
ARRAY Information Technology Artificial Intelligence Automation Big Data Cybersecurity Defense Federal Tech Talk IT Modernization Michael Acton Radio Interviews Technology The Oakmont Group

Comments

Federal Tech Talk

TUESDAYS at 1:00 P.M.

Host John Gilroy of The Oakmont Group speaks the language of federal CISOs, CIOs and CTOs, and gets into the specifics for government IT systems integrators. Follow John on Twitter. Subscribe on Apple Podcasts or Podcast One.

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Army Gen. Hokanson thanks Guard members for support fighting the Bootleg Fire in Oregon