When it comes to ransomware, many federal agencies think they are immune. After all, what kind of financial commitment can a federal agency make to a mysterious bitcoin account? Well, look again.

A typical federal agency has a treasure trove of data that an attacker may want. Shawn Henry, chief security officer and president of Services, and Drew Bagley, vice president & counsel, Privacy & Cyber Policy at CrowdStrike, join host John Gilroy on this week’s Federal Tech Talk to give federal listeners an idea of what can happen in a ransomware attack.

What is new in this interview is the concept of threat hunting. Henry has said that the failure to hunt will result in a lack of detection. In other words, a federal agency should have a great defensive posture; however, both Henry and Bagley agree that there must be a proactive component in your cybersecurity preparation.

Some have called this a “managed hunting service” that includes social engineering to stop breaches.

If you are interested in pursuing this defense/offense concept for your agency, Crowdstrike has an annual public sector conference called Fal.com.