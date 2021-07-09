Trending:
Listen Live
Federal Tech Talk

The concept of “threat hunting”

July 9, 2021 7:50 pm
1 min read
      

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Fed Tech Talk’s audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne

When it comes to ransomware, many federal agencies think they are immune. After all, what kind of financial commitment can a federal agency make to a mysterious bitcoin account? Well, look again.

A typical federal agency has a treasure trove of data that an attacker may want. Shawn Henry, chief security officer and president of Services, and Drew Bagley, vice president & counsel, Privacy & Cyber Policy at CrowdStrike, join host John Gilroy on this week’s Federal Tech Talk to give federal listeners an idea of what can happen in a ransomware attack.

        Insight by JTEK: Learn how agencies are defining the role of cloud services today and in the future, while also emphasizing the considerations for each of those decisions by downloading this exclusive e-book.
(L-R) Shaw Henry & Drew Bagley, CrowdStrike

What is new in this interview is the concept of threat hunting. Henry has said that the failure to hunt will result in a lack of detection. In other words, a federal agency should have a great defensive posture; however, both Henry and Bagley agree that there must be a proactive component in your cybersecurity preparation.

Some have called this a “managed hunting service” that includes social engineering to stop breaches.

If you are interested in pursuing this defense/offense concept for your agency, Crowdstrike has an annual public sector conference called Fal.com.

Related Topics
Artificial Intelligence Automation CrowdStrike cyber threat hunting Cybersecurity Drew Bagley Federal Tech Talk IT Modernization John Gilroy Radio Interviews ransomware Shawn Henry Technology The Oakmont Group

Comments

Federal Tech Talk

TUESDAYS at 1:00 P.M.

Host John Gilroy of The Oakmont Group speaks the language of federal CISOs, CIOs and CTOs, and gets into the specifics for government IT systems integrators. Follow John on Twitter. Subscribe on Apple Podcasts or Podcast One.

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|4 Git Committed to Wellness with GitLab
6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|7 Digital Forensics for National Security...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

USPTO presents Deputy Secretary of Commerce Don Graves with copy of ancestor’s patent