On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Federal Tech Talk

Optical networks: The backbone of the internet

September 6, 2021 7:28 am
2 min read
      

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Fed Tech Talk’s audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

COVID-19 has strained every part of the internet, forcing federal agencies to examine ways they can scale network bandwidth and accelerate service integration.

Rob Shore is the senior vice president of Marketing at Infinera. He joined host John Gilroy on this week’s Federal Tech Talk to discuss the backbone of the internet —optical networks.

        Insight by Cornerstone: Learn how the FBI uses reskilling and upskilling to transform their workforce in this free webinar.
Rob Shore, senior VP, Marketing, Infinera

Shore gave an introduction to new ways existing cables can offer increased speed. His company, Infinera, has come up with innovative ways to amplify the signal. He gave a technical explanation: Essentially, a light goes through an optical cable, and it hits a transponder. Imagine that transponder is a car and the network is a road.

Infinera has altered the ways these transponders can handle a signal. One generic description is the term “multiplexing,” but this term doesn’t really give the full range of capability of this innovation. New technology allows for offering differentiation among the variety of signals in the optical cable.

This means that a federal agency can take advantage of increased speed while not having to pay for it 365 days a year. Organizations like the IRS and FEMA have seasonal needs, and a flexible high speed communication system offers several advantages.

Shore also talked about open standards and optical networks. Most listeners know about the open-source movement in software, it is paralleled with the standards committees who develop understandings for common optical carriers.

During the interview,  Shore explained that open standards allow for several vendors to look at a system and provide a range of services according to the needs of the ultimate end user.  This offers high speed and extreme flexibility.

Related Stories

Related Topics
Artificial Intelligence Automation Big Data Cloud Computing Cybersecurity Federal Tech Talk Infinera IT Modernization open source optical networks Radio Interviews Rob Shore Technology The Oakmont Group

Comments

Federal Tech Talk

TUESDAYS at 1:00 P.M.

Host John Gilroy of The Oakmont Group speaks the language of federal CISOs, CIOs and CTOs, and gets into the specifics for government IT systems integrators. Follow John on Twitter. Subscribe on Apple Podcasts or Podcast One.

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
9|6 3rd Global Experts Meeting on Frontiers...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Crew from California National Guard fight the Chaparral Fire