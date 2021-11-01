On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Everybody talks about IT – today we talk about OT

November 1, 2021 8:55 am
Today’s Defense Department must worry about the proliferation of devices, as technology does not just reside on a desktop computer. We find sensors on everything from drones to motion detectors and satellites. Some have coined a new term as a result: Internet of Military Things (IoMT).

DoD is not the only federal agency with a concern for these devices. The National Security Agency is warning private-sector defense contractors to harden Operational Technology networks and control systems against vulnerabilities.

Tim Jones, ForeScout Technologies

Adding to this deluge, many of these devices can move and reconnect. The problems with managing a network of this proportion were never imagined.

Tim Jones, is the regional vice president of Systems Engineering, Public Sector, at ForeScout Technologies. He told host John Gilroy on this week’s Federal Tech Talk that you should start with an assessment of devices, including nontraditional sensors. The next step is to make sure they follow all DoD directives. However, vigilance cannot stop there.

Just because a device is compliant today does not mean it will be valid tomorrow. Continuous monitoring is an essential part of the Comply-to-Connect, the next major step in network security from the DoD. Any monitoring system in place must accommodate keeping an eye on all devices – workstations, servers, mobile devices, user peripherals, and the ever-present IoT.

 

