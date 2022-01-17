Next generation solutions to today’s IT problems

Best listening experience is on Chrome, Firefox or Safari. Subscribe to Fed Tech Talk’s audio interviews on Apple Podcasts or PodcastOne.

The federal government needs to increase the speed of software innovation to bring key services to our citizens as well as capabilities to our warfighters.

Cloud, Cloud Native development, and open-source software are key to innovation, but modern technology presents new cybersecurity risks. Cybersecurity needs to be an enabler, not a blocker to new capabilities.

Kurt Greening, Leader Public Sector, Public Cloud, Palo Alto Networks, joined host John Gilroy on this week’s Federal Tech Talk to discuss how innovations from his company are helping federal IT officials address some of these issues.

During the interview, Greening referred to a free cloud threat research report from Unit 42 by Palo Alto Networks that showed 63% of third-party code templates used to build cloud infrastructure contained insecure configurations. Further, 96% of third-party container applications deployed in cloud infrastructure have known vulnerabilities.

The speed of innovation in the cloud is staggering, and it can be difficult to manage an increasingly complex set of dependencies. With all these variables, there is a higher chance of misconfiguration.

To address those concerns, Palo Alto Networks has invested $1.1 billion in research and development in 2021 alone. The company has acquired and integrated 17 acquisitions into a comprehensive platform that helps agencies implement zero trust architectures.