The delicate budget balancing act

January 26, 2018 3:48 pm
 
This week on FEDtalk, host Ben Carnes of Shaw Bransford & Roth is joined by a panel of budget experts to discuss the current federal funding landscape, how we got here, and if there is any hope for a better future.

David Haun, Director of Public Sector Practice at Grant Thornton; James Wallner, Senior Fellow at R Street Institute; and Sarah Ferris, Budget and Appropriations Reporter at Politico will dig in to these topics on Friday, January 25th from 11 am to noon EST.

Listen to this show live on on Federal News Radio 1500 AM in the Washington, DC area, or stream online via the Federal News Radio player.

 FEDtalk is a live radio talk show produced by Shaw Bransford & Roth P.C., a federal employment law firm. Bringing you the insider’s perspective from leaders in the federal community since 1993. 

