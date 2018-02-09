Forging ahead with federal leaders

February 9, 2018

On this week’s FEDtalk, host Ben Carnes will be joined by Senior Executives Association (SEA) President Bill Valdez and Federal Times’ Jessie Bur to discuss current challenges (as well as current opportunities) facing federal leaders.

Listen to this show live on Friday, January 12 at 11:00 a.m. ET on Federal News Radio 1500 AM in the Washington, DC area, or stream online via the Federal News Radio player.

