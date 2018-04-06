Listen Live Sports

The White House’s tech & science agenda

April 6, 2018
 
< a min read
April 6, 2018

Host Ben Carnes of Shaw Bransford and Roth will delve into the Trump Administration’s tech and science agenda with guests Carten Cordell, a Senior Technology Reporter at FedScoop, as well as Derek B. Johnson, a reporter at FCW. The panel will also highlight examples of the federal government’s attempts to implement emerging technologies, like blockchain.

Listen to this show live on Friday, April 6, 2018 at 11:00 a.m. ET on Federal News Radio 1500 AM in the Washington, DC area, or stream online via the Federal News Radio player.

FEDtalk is a live radio talk show produced by Shaw Bransford & Roth P.C., a federal employment law firm. Bringing you the insider's perspective from leaders in the federal community since 1993.

